The title sounds like the name of a 50s band, but it's really all about gardening. Though, sometimes I could jump into song and dance when I see the wonders of gardening happening right before my eyes.
Rhoda the rhododendron is one such example. We purchased her in spring of 2019. She was beautiful then. We could not resist her charms. The sales clerk said she could eventually get as big as a house and to keep her in full sun. Rhoda did not do so well with us at first, or maybe she was just contemplating life. We ended up having to move her earlier this year to make room for the hoophouse. Now she only gets sun from noon until the setting. As you can see, she is very happy! There's nothing like the beauty of a happily blossoming plant, or a happily blossoming person, for that matter.
Now, the “three sisters” part of the story is no second act. Maybe they are a cover band. I can hear them humming now. Of course, four days ago when I transplanted them into their new home, it was hot and sunny: perfect weather for corn, beans, and squash to thrive. But now, it may freeze tonight. I'm not too worried about the corn. It's Painted Mountain Corn, born and bred in Montana. You’re supposed to plant it in the cold, even three weeks before the last spring frost. Apparently it likes it cold, and is drought resistant.
Waterville does have a peculiar and particular type of weather to begin with, and with climate change, it makes it extremely unpredictable. On the Waterville plateau, I've been told this multiple times: June 1st is when all danger of frost is past. All I can do is sit and watch, keeping my fingers crossed, ready to cover the plants if the backyard thermometer hits 32 degrees fahrenheit.