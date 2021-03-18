Talk about a serendipitous moment in action. We do a lot of projects using upcycled or recycled materials. I just can't seem to throw out those amazing containers. I see so much potential in them and this time, the two plastic containers I saved were perfect for my hydroponic starts. One container was used for the fanciest and most delicious figs I have had in a long time and the other was for some specialty apples. The containers protected and displayed the fruits spectacularly and now they are holding my Rockwool squares as if they were made for them. I love when things just go right in perfect harmony.
I put on the plastic gloves that came with my pre-cut and pre-holed Rockwool squares, and gently pulled them apart and placed them into the containers. It reminded me of pulling apart that delicious cinnamon monkey bread. The Rockwool is surprisingly soft and easy to work with. I poured water over the squares and it was very much like a sponge; it soaked up a good amount of the water quickly. It was easy to push the seeds down into the holes. The whole process took about 15 minutes, much faster than using soil, and no mess. When I work with soil, no matter how neat I try to be, there's always dirt to clean up.
I planted Cherokee Purple Tomatoes in the apple container. I figured it would be easier to use a whole separate container for tomatoes since we really love tomatoes. The fig container has five each of cucumber starts and mini bell peppers, and four each of mini eggplants and pimento peppers.
The weather has been so unpredictable that even the forecasts have been totally off.
We keep getting sprinklings of snow even when the sun is shining. It has been a peculiar year in the weather department. I am predicting that June 1 be the first day for planting outside. Hopefully, I can get the dutch bucket system up and running way before that and extend my growing season by a few months. Here's hoping!