Waterville Wanderings | Scarlet runners climb

Scarlet runners are madly taking over the corn stalks as they bloom and vine.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

As part of my three sisters plot this year, I used scarlet runners for the “bean.” Three sisters method of gardening uses the corn stalk as the bean trellis and the squash plants as a critter deterrent and moisture protector of the soil. The bean returns nitrogen to the soil so that the corn and squash are fertilized. It is a perfect example of a symbiotic relationship.

I didn't know that the scarlet runner is a perennial bean, meaning if done correctly, it could overwinter and start growing again when the soil warms up next spring. Of course I’m going to try it! Waterville is known for its unpredictable weather, but if the root is already in the ground, it could save valuable time getting started as well as acclimating to my soil and our temperatures. Even if it doesn’t work and all the roots end up rotting, it would still be considered good compost.



