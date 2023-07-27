Waterville Wanderings | Scarlet runners climb

As part of my three sisters plot this year, I used scarlet runners for the “bean.” Three sisters method of gardening uses the corn stalk as the bean trellis and the squash plants as a critter deterrent and moisture protector of the soil. The bean returns nitrogen to the soil so that the corn and squash are fertilized. It is a perfect example of a symbiotic relationship.
I didn't know that the scarlet runner is a perennial bean, meaning if done correctly, it could overwinter and start growing again when the soil warms up next spring. Of course I’m going to try it! Waterville is known for its unpredictable weather, but if the root is already in the ground, it could save valuable time getting started as well as acclimating to my soil and our temperatures. Even if it doesn’t work and all the roots end up rotting, it would still be considered good compost.
Some people leave the whole bean plant there and cover it with straw, to protect the plant as it overwinters in the cold ground. Others suggest gently pulling up the roots, slightly cleaning and drying them out, then keeping them in cold storage until spring. And yet even more people say not to bother! The scarlet runner seeds apparently sprout just as fast as a reawakening root.
Some suggest that the whole plant can be eaten, starting from the new tender leaves, the bright flowers, green bean pods, the dried beans and even the roots. I am not very daring when it comes to eating new plants and their edible parts, but it’s nice to store that tidbit of information for future reference just in case.
My scarlet runners are climbing and blossoming profusely. I haven’t seen any beans yet. When they start appearing I will be eating green beans and saving the fully mature pods to dry out and make a bean soup. Hopefully they will overwinter and return next year. I will definitely have to save some seeds from those scarlet runners as they will have survived our Waterville temperamental temperatures.
