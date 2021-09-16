“Steadfast” sounds like “The Little Engine That Could,” and that's what the shiitake is all about. Shiitake is one of the easiest and most productive fungi to grow, producing more flushes of fresh mushrooms for you - up to five on average - when grown in sawdust or grain. When grown on logs, they can provide you with fresh mushrooms approximately every five weeks for almost six years! It's the gift that keeps on giving!
I have always been a little hesitant when it comes to growing mushrooms. You hear horror stories all the time or even " the experts" dying from eating a rogue poisonous mushroom. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love mushrooms! I was going to say the only thing that wouldn't be better with mushrooms is dessert, but after doing a quick internet check, I found that even dessert can be enriched with fresh mushrooms. Who knew?
After watching “Fantastic Fungi” and also reading the book, I became even more mushroom-obsessed. Mushroom mycelium is beyond mind-blowing. It still staggers my mind to think of this network underground that connects everything. It's like the internet for the earth.
I decided to buy an inoculated shiitake mushroom log and try my hand at it. Do you need a green thumb to grow fungi? I think not. After soaking my log, I put it outside in the shade inside of an old white sterilized kitchen trash can. I put it at a slant on its side to keep a small amount of water in it. I misted it 3-5 times a day depending on how hot and dry it was. After about two weeks, voila! As if by magic, tiny mushrooms appeared. It took another week or so for the first harvest and almost immediately another row popped up.
Shiitake mushrooms are meaty and so delicious. They are the ultimate fun guy! Apparently, by putting them gill-side-up in a sunny location for a day or two after you harvest them, the vitamin D2 levels in the shiitake mushrooms can go from about 100 International Units (IU) per 100 grams to 46,000 IU per 100 grams! Now that's fun in the sun with added benefits.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.