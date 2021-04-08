You may recall my stratification process of the various seeds I had collected last autumn, namely cherry, apricot, peach, and plum. I placed them in pots with a small amount of dry soil and abandoned them. Yes! I totally walked away and left them to go through our hard, cold winter and they did. They ended up getting completely covered with snow, with no trace of seeds, dirt, or pots.
We still get below freezing nights up here on the plateau, so I assume they are still being cold stratified to some extent. Waterville weather seems to give us all a surprise, even though it seems to happen every year. It is called a “false spring” and can ruin the chances of trees fruiting for the season. More on that later.
I always try to save water in my gardening endeavors, so I came up with a solid watering strategy for my little stratifiers. A real solid water, like ice and snow solid water. I have been shoveling snow and ice chunks into my potted seeds to keep them cold and wet until real spring occurs. I don't want them to be fooled by the false spring. I am using the shaded snow that would have eventually melted into my driveway and caused a mess of quicksand-like mud.
False spring is not just a problem on the plateau; it apparently is all over the globe, wreaking havoc. Gardeners should learn about it and do what they can to overcome it and help their gardens to grow by protecting trees and shrubs. I did shovel some snow into the fruit salad tree berm to keep it cold for a longer period and it seems to be working.
If trees have blossomed prematurely, you can take steps to protect them in the event of a blizzard, like the one that recently happened to us, with piles of snow of up to 5 inches in areas of our yard. It all happened overnight and turned our town into a wintry wonderland once again, even though it is now spring!
I'm not sure if the solid water helped delay my seeds long enough, but we will find out when true spring has sprung and there is no longer any danger of frost.