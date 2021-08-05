I've always loved the story of Stone Soup. A hungry "stranger" comes to a small town, but no one is willing to part with their precious food to feed him. People have food, but not enough. He adds magical stones to a bubbling pot in the center of town, piquing the curiosity of the townsfolk.
If you have a garden, you have enough and plenty more to boot. At the Community Garden, I have found that there seems to be something to forage almost every day. I rooted around and gathered up some spring garlic, pumpkin flowers, zucchini, swiss chard, kale, and beet greens attached to some beets. It made a delightfully light, yet flavorful brothy soup (minus the stones). I felt very refreshed after eating it, and even though the weather has been unmercifully hot and smoky this year, the warm soup hit the spot!
I'm sure the characters in the story felt similarly, but even more special with the magical stones provided by the stranger. Community is important and a community garden helps you to see that. I see the moral of the story as a lesson in sharing and opening your eyes to the abundance that is there all around in your garden.
Each person in the story remembered what they had, and brought it forth to the bubbling pot. It may have been a few carrots, or a handful of greens, possibly an onion or two. Everyone shared what little they had. The stranger brought the small town together and showed them the joy of taking what the farming community already had at hand, and using it for a combined better purpose for all of the town.
Whenever I look at my garden, I am amazed at its abundance and, of course, being able to share its bounty with others makes it all the more magical.
