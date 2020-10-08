We've got a runner! Actually, we have quite a few runners, or “stolons.” Our strawberry plants are quite stoloniferous! From five of last year's strawberry plants, or “mothers,” we now have many, many babies that have taken root. We are going for wild strawberries, which is surprising to some. We want something that will grow as naturally and easily as possible. We get it started and then let nature take over, with a little help from a friend, namely me.
We had a couple of setbacks from the wind uprooting them. In frustration, I put some of the edge "rock garden" rocks on top of the runners to hold them down and, voila! They loved it! I have found that they love hills and dales, and nooks and crannies! It seems they enjoy spreading out, to begin with, but giving them some obstacles and tunnels really makes for a happy, healthy strawberry plant. I can just see how cozy they are, and I feel that next year may be an abundant strawberry year if we can keep the birds and earwigs away.
I have heard that earwigs love coffee and that if you leave them a cup of coffee, they will try to drink it and fall in. I wonder though if they like coffee more than a fresh, ripe, juicy strawberry? I previously have sprinkled ground hot pepper around, which helped, and tied the shiny bird-scare ribbon around the yard. Next year, I would like to put netting up to keep the birds and other creatures out, specifically the deer.
A few years ago, deer came and ate our tomatoes. I didn't mind so much then because I had about 10 various heirloom tomato plants all filled with delicious tomatoes. This year, however, we had just one tomato plant with only twp precious tomatoes. I was proud of those beauties; I even bragged about them! But sure enough, a deer came in, leaving his footprints as evidence. He ate one tomato off the vine and threw the other on the ground like last night's garbage! I found teeth marks in it, so maybe as he was precariously balanced in the potato bin planter, stretching his neck out to reach the tasty morsel, it slipped and dropped to the ground. Utter devastation for both the deer and me! I am learning to expect the unexpected and not to count my chickens before they hatch.