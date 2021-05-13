I really love the idea of succession planting. It is the efficient use of your growing time and space. Some plants — carrots and radishes, for example — don't mind being planted together at the exact same time and in the exact same space! Wow, talk about an allusion to living a detailed and organized life.
The white icicle radishes that I planted in my community garden bed will germinate in about 5 days and reach maturity in 23-30 days. The "Short and Sweet" carrots, also planted at the same time and place, take 68 days, with seedlings emerging at 14-21 days. It will be easy to thin the radishes without worrying about pulling up a carrot. When the radishes are a good size, then the carrots start popping up and I can thin the carrots accordingly. Just when the carrots need room to grow, I will be pulling up plump, delicious radishes. Isn't it grand?
A sweet neighbor offered to mow our lawn. He's got one of those tractor mowers. I could see the gleam in his eye and couldn't refuse him. I have mowed before on a riding lawn mower and once you get going, you just don't want to stop. You feel like riding around town, asking people if they want their lawns mowed. Anyway, he left us a nice pile of grass cuttings, which I just happened to need, desperately. The bed at the community garden soaks up water like a thirsty desert and dries out just as quickly. I was wondering what to use, then I saw the precious grass. So I mulched that bed like crazy in the center, with a lighter sprinkling along the sides where the radishes and carrots are planted.
I read about doing a home pH test using vinegar and baking soda. So while I'm waiting for the results of the Master Gardening test, I thought I'd give it a try. You use a half cup measure. It's ½ cup soil to ½ cup vinegar for the alkaline test. For the acid test, it's ½ cup soil and ½ cup distilled water to ½ cup baking soda. For each test, you add either the vinegar or baking soda and watch for fizzing. If you're not sure what I mean by fizzing, mix a little baking soda and vinegar together and you'll know what I mean. My soil didn't fizz at all for either test, so that means I have a neutral soil. This will be perfect for my radishes and carrots.