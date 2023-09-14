Waterville Wanderings | Sunnyside Park Community Garden

We recently made a trip to Pullman, Washington. Driving out there one route and coming back a different route were pretty much the same scenery. Lots of harvested wheat fields and cute little towns very similar to Waterville.
Pullman is a large city, especially compared to our small town of Waterville, with many winding roads and maybe two straight ones. There are hills and dales with buildings propped up on sloping lots and streets that are as deep as they are high.
We were able to visit two gardens and a trail that supposedly goes all the way to Moscow, Idaho.
The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail is apparently a 7-mile-long paved trail that is used as a commuter route for college students. We saw the beginning of the trail from the Pullman end as it curved behind apartments that seemed to use the trail as their own backyard adventure zone. I was a little jealous. Nature right out your back door and easy access to boot.
Lawson Gardens with its wide-open spaces, trails and structured gardens is a formal garden complex. Beautiful rose bushes and zillions of colorful zinnias enthrall. Fragrant petunias envelope the senses, and purple petunias are so dark they are considered black. There is a wild section that is reminiscent of English gardens with a hodgepodge of a variety of flowers and lots of Black-eyed Susans.
The Sunnyside park has two ponds, lots of ducks and a sprawling community garden. The soil is dark and rich, with plenty of water to be had. Giant sunflowers, squash, tomatoes and other vegetables are growing abundantly. As you walk along admiring all the hard work and beautiful plants, a long stretch of possibly 10 plots combine into a long line of gorgeous flowers, all blooming in symphony! It certainly can motivate a Waterville gardener to keep on keeping on.
