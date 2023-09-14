Waterville Wanderings | Sunnyside Park Community Garden

Rows and rows of gorgeous flowers fill the community garden plots at Sunnyside Park in Pullman, Washington.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

We recently made a trip to Pullman, Washington. Driving out there one route and coming back a different route were pretty much the same scenery. Lots of harvested wheat fields and cute little towns very similar to Waterville.

Pullman is a large city, especially compared to our small town of Waterville, with many winding roads and maybe two straight ones. There are hills and dales with buildings propped up on sloping lots and streets that are as deep as they are high.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?