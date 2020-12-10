I recently mentioned piling all the potato plants and pumpkin vines under my apple tree upon many rotting dropped apples, saying, "that’s a whole other story.” So now here's the story.
Last year, I let the apple tree be, just to see what would happen. I watered it, of course. It was full of beautiful pink blossoms, more so than any other year. It gave a tremendous amount of apples which were all small in size, except for one particular branch. That branch had larger, greener apples that were not quite as sour. The small apples were surprisingly juicy, tart, and flavorful. However, the birds and bugs got a hold of many of them and therefore were left on the ground to fertilize the tree along with the aforementioned mulching.
This coming year, I will be bagging my apples, which I previously had done with plastic bags in 2016. I recently purchased drawstring netted bags just for the purpose. I am excited to see how they fare.
While researching, I found contradictory information mentioning the king's fruit, king's blossom, and king's apple. The first blossom to open in a cluster is considered the king's blossom and, if pollinated, will become the king's fruit, aka the king's apple. Many gardeners will remove all other blossoms immediately to let the tree focus solely on these larger, eager flowers. Other gardeners will patiently wait until proof of the king appears in the form of a larger, more perfect fruitlet. You then must remove all other apples while they are still small and cute! And some gardeners wait for the June drop to occur when the tree, of its own accord, will get rid of the bad apples! These apples are called windfall apples, which the birds obviously already know are good eatin'.
I will never waste another apple again! I should have known after the green pumpkin tutorial. Yes, these windfall apples can be used unripe, and they can be ripened for more uses. The main thing people use them for is pectin in their canning process. Wow, learn something new, eh?
The birds have been flocking to our apple tree. Brewer's blackbirds! On Thanksgiving Day, we got a video of at least 100 of them. I am sure they were thankful for the old apples and bugs underneath the tree!