Waterville Wanderings | The elusive daylily

There were quite a few flowers and bulbs in our garden when we moved here nine years ago. Among irises, tulips, crown royal and others, the elusive daylily graced us with her appearance. She is certainly a bright spot in any garden and seems to pop up at a time when the garden can use a little color. After all of the other flowers have already put on their shows, she comes in displaying such beauty. But you have to watch for her and capture her beauty on that same day, for she waits for no man. She is there in vivid living color, but it is fleeting. There one day, but gone the next, just a memory in your brain, or if you were quick enough, captured in a photo, which of course never does complete justice for such a beauty.
The daylily is not a lily. It spreads by rhizome and stolons. A true lily grows from a bulb. The daylily was brought here from Asia back around the 1700s and has made its home here. Some people say it is invasive and others tout its blessings. Since it is edible and can spread rapidly on its own, it is considered beneficial. All parts can be used for cooking. There are as many recipes as there are warnings! Before eating anything from the wild, be positively sure of its correct identification.
The daylily's Latin name is hemerocallis fulva, meaning beautiful for a day, and is also called tiger lily; or roadside, outhouse, ditch lily and my favorite – tawny lily.
There are thousands of daylily hybrids and cultivars to choose from in every color and shape. Some are night blooming and fragrant. I daresay you could fill your whole garden with daylilies and be content.
