Perusing the backyard the other morning, in order to develop a plan for my dog-safe garden, yielded a great photo of our fruit salad tree. I'm not sure why I still call it that. A more apt name would be “Phoenix.” The tree is gorgeous, covered in frost, and I am so proud of it every time I look at it.
It started off about six years ago as a twig. It had already been planted, but the baby obviously had problems. When I got on the scene in June 2014, I watered it maniacally. The grafted twig died completely and eventually fell off, but new growth that looked a lot like a peach tree started coming out from the side in September.
The little trooper ended up getting almost as tall as me when we had to move it. It went into shock and I thought that was it, but it survived and was doing well. Alas, it had to be moved again, its last and final move into the backyard where it is, to this day, thriving. This past spring it gave us five beautiful blossoms, but nothing else.
The tree sits lower than ground level to capture as much water as possible. We surrounded it with bricks and potted herbs. Each winter we dump the pots into the well as a type of mulch. Every spring we put a couple of bags of potting mix and don't usually have to water it much until summer.
It sits, this winter, stoic in its endurance, waiting patiently for spring. Hopefully, many buds will appear, blossoming into fragrant blooms, and in turn, will bestow upon us many juicy peaches. The tree was once chosen to be a bearer of five different fruits, but I will be sublimely content with just peaches!
Peaches have a happy place in my heart. When I was a young girl, we had a huge peach tree in our backyard. One year, my sister and I played around the tree. It was in the corner of the yard with a hidden alcove behind it. We picked blossoms and put them in our hair. It was hot that year, so we played in the hose and ended up watering the tree quite a lot. That year, we had softball-sized peaches that would put any Georgia peach to shame.