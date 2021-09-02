The plight of the bees is a topic close to every gardener's heart. I never knew that there were "other" types of bees that didn't make honey; I certainly do know about - and dearly love - honey bees. As a child, I recall vividly that first taste of delightful honey. It was on a soft dinner roll with a small amount of real butter. I can still remember the taste and texture. Afterward, I begged my mom to buy some honey in those cute, squishy little bear bottles.
The mason bees are called “masons” because they actually are tiny, busy, flying masons. They use mud to layer and seal their eggs, along with their harvested pollen, into various cracks and holes wherever they can find them. They have nothing whatsoever to do with honey, queen bees, and worker bees. I know, it's crazy! These little ladies work solely for themselves and their children.
I bought a mason bee house, not fully understanding what it all was about. It was inexpensive, and in the back of my mind, I thought that it would be a good way of helping the bees. It is a cute box filled with mini tubes. The only instructions were to put it high on a south-facing wall in early spring where it will get the first-morning sunlight, which I did. And, a few days ago, I noticed some of the tubes were filled. That's when I went into full-on research mode and discovered the many marvels of these creatures.
Apparently, you would need only two female mason bees to fully pollinate one apple tree! They are crazy-mad pollen collectors. They only have eight weeks to collect pollen, insert it into the tube, lay a female egg, and seal it up with mud. They repeat this process over and over again until the tube is almost full. The last section is reserved for a male egg. Then they move onto the next tube.
Next spring I expect the males to emerge first. The males will await the females and then mate with them. These new females will follow in their mother's footsteps and hopefully fill my mason house with lots of grandbabies who will reward many a gardener's heart by pollinating gardens far and wide.
