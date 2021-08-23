After finally being able to spend some extra time in the hoophouse, now that it has cooled off, I was able to trim my tomato plants. I didn't know you were supposed to trim tomato plants, and this can be another touchy subject for some. One side says to never trim, and the other says to always trim. Some say it depends on if your tomato plant is determinate or indeterminate, which basically means bush or vine. The two types of tomato plants I have growing are indeterminate and, according to multiple sources, must be trimmed, especially if hydroponically grown.
So I went in there without gloves to trim away. With bulky gloves, it’s hard to grasp the vines and still be gentle with the green tomatoes. As I stepped back to view my handiwork, I noticed that my hands were black. Apparently, the leaves of the tomato plant have a protective coating called tomato tar or trichomes, that works its way, very easily, into the skin. I have washed my hands multiple times and I still cannot get it all off.
Trichomes are fuzzy hairs that protect the plant on various levels. The odiferous scent of a tomato plant is because of trichomes. It deters bugs. Trichomes also assist the plant with photosynthesis and temperature control during cold and drought.
The more I learn about plants and gardening, the more I respect the amazing flora, and all their attributes and qualities. Good thing tomato plants allow their tomatoes to be eaten so that their seeds can be spread far and wide. They entice animals (human animals, too) by turning bright red. I have a feeling plants could be a formidable enemy if the fruits were truly forbidden.
