This June will be seven years for me and my apple tree! I'm not sure how old my tree is, but its trunk has doubled in size and it has given us some delicious apples over those seven years.
I scoured the internet for information on trimming my tree, and it's hard to find solid and consistent data. It may be that professional orchards have their own hard and fast rules, while laypeople, like myself, can be much more lenient. Also, it could be a matter of preference and aesthetics.
I was a little apprehensive this year because I knew I was going to have to do a major trimming. I definitely wanted to top my tree and remove some of the main lower branches. From the information I gleaned, I found usually, more trimming is better, especially if your tree is getting out of hand. Conversely, there are the ones who think wild and full are better. It can all be a little confusing.
In the end, I went with my gut and with what I really wanted, which can be a motto for living, actually. I am a short person, so I really want a tree that I can reach up into. I want juicy, flavorful apples and I don't want to overburden my tree. The tree needs a chance to get some healthy, thick branches, hence it is important to trim away the excess, which can be an important life lesson as well! Ah, the lessons we learn while gardening can be quite profound.
This year's tree trimming is the most I have ever trimmed my apple tree. It's down to the bare bones, but I think this is a good foundational cut. Kind of like the tried and true haircuts with which you can form into myriads of styles. I will be able to keep growth in check and a more watchful eye on the fruit while being able to access all portions of the tree more easily.
And what to do with all those branches? I'm chopping them up in small chips. Applewood is great for smoking meats. Ever heard of applewood smoked bacon or ham? Applewood is as great for pork as hickory wood is for beef! I can't wait for summer. Bring the smoker out!