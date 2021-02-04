Searching for hydroponic start trays and a way to test the pH of my nutrient solution has led me on quite a journey.
Everything is much cheaper in bulk, but since I am starting my endeavor on a small scale, I would only need a few trays with lids to get my plants started. The price was just unbelievable to me and that got my brain thinking about upcycling.
Berry containers are perfect! Actually, just about any plastic produce container would work, but I am partial to berries. I could do it without a lid; I am sure most people do. But I will be starting the starts inside very soon here, mid-February, and I have a cat. He loves water, so I can only imagine what he would do with trays of liquid sitting about, not to mention that they will have nutrients added. So, check that off my list, though I guess I'll have to buy a few more containers of berries, which is fine by me. They are perfect for eating right now.
Next on the list is a pH tester. I originally thought a meter would be nice, but the hydroponic project has a strict budget. Call me cheap or thrifty, but again, the price was a little much. I looked at litmus paper and pH strips too, which aren't bad, but I know I will be testing the pH quite a bit, as they say, that is the most important thing to do when growing hydroponically.
Then, I found the red cabbage solution. I love this idea! I remember doing this in school. Red cabbage juice can be used as a pH indicator. I am definitely buying a head of cabbage and testing this out. I got an A+ in my chemistry class in high school, so this should be a piece of cake. It's easy to make and easy to test things. You can even make your own test strips! Plus, I love red cabbage, so I can always eat it if it doesn't work out.