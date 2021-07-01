Two local Master Gardeners from the Chelan/Douglas County Washington State University Extension paid our little Badger Patch a visit. The Badger Patch is the Waterville Community Garden, or the “CG” as I like to call it.
It turned out to be a very informative session. I was surprised to find out that I wasn't giving my bed enough water. With the wind we have been having, and the full sun on my bed, the weather warrants a little more water for my plants.
In fact, it turned out all of the beds were suffering from some type of water-related problems, from water stress, to dry soil, to scalding, to stunted growth, and even bolting! Bolting is just what it sounds like: the plant takes off into seed mode as fast as it can before it dies. This results in bitter plants, stunted vegetables, and seeds that are produced under high stress, which is not something any gardener wants.
New starts, seedlings, or newly sowed seeds need to be kept constantly moist until they can develop their root systems. Once the plants are bigger, a deep watering every two to three days is sufficient. However, no matter how much you water, the wind can dry the leaves out faster than the plant can replenish it.
We may consider a northwest wall to protect the garden from those harsh northwest winds, and a deep-set minimal drip system to keep the beds moist without so much evaporation. Drip irrigation systems are much more efficient, using up to 50% less water.
A few other tips given were to pick lettuce leaves and kale in an ongoing cycle throughout the summer. This ensures new growth and summer-long salads!
The tomatoes needed support as well and some of the corn needed thinning. But otherwise, our gardeners are doing well. Keeping the gardens moist - especially during these hot summer days - is most important, for without water, there is no life, at least for our CG beds!