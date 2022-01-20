IMG_20210723_085240008.jpg

A delicate birdhouse gourd flower.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What do you make out of your gourd? I'm assuming you would typically make a birdhouse out of a birdhouse gourd. The birdhouse gourds that were grown at the Waterville Community Garden had the most elegant, delicate flowers. They are white and look like an exquisite, rare flower you would find during a jungle expedition.

IMG_20210802_080348226_HDR (1).jpg

Birdhouse gourd vines and flowers in a raised-bed trellis set-up, grown at the Waterville Community Garden last season.

Apparently, some Native American groups grew and made theirs specifically for the Purple Martin. The Purple Martin was treasured in the neighborhood gardens. They were considered excellent neighbors who took out their trash, kept other bird pests away, and ate plenty of bugs to keep the essential, drying meat safe.

Most of the birdhouse gourds were grown and made specifically for this use for such a long time that a strong symbiotic relationship was forged and is still used today by many, many farmers and bird lovers alike. It seems to have become a movement even, with many sites dedicated to the proper growing and making of birdhouse gourds specifically for the Purple Martin. Speaking of which, Purple Martins are very beautiful and make exotic sounding chirps and tweets early in the morning. They would definitely be a good alarm clock.

It would be interesting to grow gourds, not only for the birding aspect, but for their many uses. There are four distinct types of gourds: ornamental, bottle (birdhouse falls in this category), sponge, and snake.

IMG_20210820_110156155_HDR.jpg

A birdhouse gourd should be grown suspended to prevent its delicate skin from marring, and allowing for ventilation while drying.

The ornamental gourds are those inedible ones they have in the big bins with the dried colorful corn during the autumn months. Bottle gourds should be grown everywhere instead of using plastic bottles, don't you think? As for the sponge gourd, I had a loofah when I was younger. I used it in the shower. Now I know where they come from. And finally, the snake gourd is pollinated by a moth at night and can be used to make a didgeridoo.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?