What do you make out of your gourd? I'm assuming you would typically make a birdhouse out of a birdhouse gourd. The birdhouse gourds that were grown at the Waterville Community Garden had the most elegant, delicate flowers. They are white and look like an exquisite, rare flower you would find during a jungle expedition.
Apparently, some Native American groups grew and made theirs specifically for the Purple Martin. The Purple Martin was treasured in the neighborhood gardens. They were considered excellent neighbors who took out their trash, kept other bird pests away, and ate plenty of bugs to keep the essential, drying meat safe.
Most of the birdhouse gourds were grown and made specifically for this use for such a long time that a strong symbiotic relationship was forged and is still used today by many, many farmers and bird lovers alike. It seems to have become a movement even, with many sites dedicated to the proper growing and making of birdhouse gourds specifically for the Purple Martin. Speaking of which, Purple Martins are very beautiful and make exotic sounding chirps and tweets early in the morning. They would definitely be a good alarm clock.
It would be interesting to grow gourds, not only for the birding aspect, but for their many uses. There are four distinct types of gourds: ornamental, bottle (birdhouse falls in this category), sponge, and snake.
The ornamental gourds are those inedible ones they have in the big bins with the dried colorful corn during the autumn months. Bottle gourds should be grown everywhere instead of using plastic bottles, don't you think? As for the sponge gourd, I had a loofah when I was younger. I used it in the shower. Now I know where they come from. And finally, the snake gourd is pollinated by a moth at night and can be used to make a didgeridoo.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.