IMG_20200915_105612717_HDR.jpg

One marigold start that was gifted to us grew into this large plant in 2020 and made many plants that grew on their own throughout the whole yard in 2021.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In 2020, the spring of the Covid lockdown was a thankful time for gardeners. I remember being very glad that I had my garden and was able to devote much time and effort into it.

IMG_20210802_084612007_HDR (1).jpg

Even though marigolds are originally from Mexico and Guatemala, they now have many colors and names derived from the places they were brought to, like Spain, Africa, and India.

We were gifted some starts, one such being a beautiful marigold. I had never grown a marigold, but I had heard plenty about them. Marigolds are widely known as the best companion plants for tomatoes, but they are also friends of many other plants, such as roses, strawberries, and potatoes. Marigolds deter root-knot nematodes, which are tiny worms that live in the soil that can harm plant roots. Marigolds attract beneficial insects - like hoverflies, ladybugs, bees, and parasitic wasps - which in turn aid in controlling unwanted pests.

IMG_20210802_084950347_HDR.jpg

The marigolds grown at the Waterville Community Garden loved the full sun and soil.

Marigolds were brought from Mexico and Central America in the 16th century to Europe, Africa, and India, and have since naturalized across the globe. The names are very confusing. Mexican Marigolds are the original marigolds that became the French and African varieties.

Tagetes patula, the French Marigold, is a smaller 18-inch bushy plant with strongly scented leaves. The flowers are daisy-like, two inches in diameter, and can be yellow, orange, or mahogany-red. The French marigold is touted as the best marigold to plant in your garden for increased benefits. Many gardeners believe in a never-ending list of near-magical benefits of the humble marigold. It is important as a cover crop, in companion planting, and in mulching the soil for next year's garden.

IMG_20210806_131734899_HDR.jpg

The new batch of marigolds at home in 2021 ended up being much smaller than their mother plant.

The wild African Marigold (Tagetes erecta) can be 4-5 feet high, often needing caging in the garden setting. They have 2-4 inch flowers that vary in color from pale yellow to deep orange. This marigold has evolved to withstand a warmer, sunnier climate, and is used by gardeners for its beauty.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?