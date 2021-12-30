In 2020, the spring of the Covid lockdown was a thankful time for gardeners. I remember being very glad that I had my garden and was able to devote much time and effort into it.
We were gifted some starts, one such being a beautiful marigold. I had never grown a marigold, but I had heard plenty about them. Marigolds are widely known as the best companion plants for tomatoes, but they are also friends of many other plants, such as roses, strawberries, and potatoes. Marigolds deter root-knot nematodes, which are tiny worms that live in the soil that can harm plant roots. Marigolds attract beneficial insects - like hoverflies, ladybugs, bees, and parasitic wasps - which in turn aid in controlling unwanted pests.
Marigolds were brought from Mexico and Central America in the 16th century to Europe, Africa, and India, and have since naturalized across the globe. The names are very confusing. Mexican Marigolds are the original marigolds that became the French and African varieties.
Tagetes patula, the French Marigold, is a smaller 18-inch bushy plant with strongly scented leaves. The flowers are daisy-like, two inches in diameter, and can be yellow, orange, or mahogany-red. The French marigold is touted as the best marigold to plant in your garden for increased benefits. Many gardeners believe in a never-ending list of near-magical benefits of the humble marigold. It is important as a cover crop, in companion planting, and in mulching the soil for next year's garden.
The wild African Marigold (Tagetes erecta) can be 4-5 feet high, often needing caging in the garden setting. They have 2-4 inch flowers that vary in color from pale yellow to deep orange. This marigold has evolved to withstand a warmer, sunnier climate, and is used by gardeners for its beauty.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.