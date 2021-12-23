One of the flowers grown in the Waterville Community Garden this past summer was a beautiful purple morning glory. At least I think it's purple. I've been told I may be color blind, especially when I say something is purple and other people say it's not purple, but blue. Also, I confuse the aqua colors of the greens and blues. It's something I've only noticed recently as I've aged. I guess I should take one of those online tests for color blindness.
There's just something about the charming, romantic vines of the morning glory. They did well in the Waterville summer, even with the unprecedented heat waves we had. The little tendrils that twist and grab onto anything available remind me of the cute little paws of the organ-grinder's monkey when they clutch the coin from your hand. These tendrils are actually not how morning glories climb. Some vines do latch on with tendrils, but the morning glory whorls itself around lattice, fences, trees, and trellises. The morning glory has strongly twining stems.
Don't confuse morning glories with that field bindweed all around the town. I think bindweed would take over the world with nary a concern for the other plants in existence. Before I knew anything about gardens and such, I used to think those cute little "morning glories" were pretty. I even scoffed when a friend said, "Uhh, those are weeds!" Now, I know better.
The morning glory comes in a variety of colors and is drought resistant. It is considered a low-maintenance plant and will reseed itself, year after year. Be sure you plant it somewhere you want it to come back. It can vine up to 12 feet, or become a gorgeous ground cover.
