When I was a little girl, I constantly bugged my mom to plant things. I remember one time seeing the seed display at the store and begging for a packet of seeds. She let my sister and I each pick a pack and I chose Giant Zinnias. I looked at the pictures of the huge colorful flowers adoringly and couldn't wait to plant them. Unfortunately, that never happened. Years later, I found that seed packet and with what I know now about Zinnias, I could have thrown them on the ground, watered them, and they probably would have grown!
Zinnias are apparently one of the easiest flowers to grow, and are favored as a kid-friendly choice. The thick sturdy stems allow for the cut flowers to grace our homes with color, elegance, and ease. Plus, the more flowers you cut, the more flowers will grow, giving you many chances to create lovely bouquets.
The wild zinnia, a papery yellow flower, originally hails from the south-western states, all the way down into Mexico and Central America. It prefers hot sunny spots with well-drained soil. Many people are returning to the roots of the zinnia by planting prairie zinnias (zinnia grandiflora) in their gardens since they are drought resistant.
Zinnias are susceptible to powdery mildew in a humid environment. But don't let that stop you from growing them; it won't affect the blossoms, and the gorgeous zinnias will draw the pollinators to your garden to help pollinate all of your vegetables. Many people recommend using zinnias as a border, as well as intermittently spaced throughout your beds.
Zinnias were the first flowers grown in space according to a 2016 Nasa article!
