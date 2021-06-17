At exactly 31 days, we harvested a bumper crop of gorgeous white icicle radishes. I was worried about the soil having too many main nutrients and not enough of the others. We had amended the soil with a touch of borax, a cup of coffee, crushed eggshells blended with a spot of vinegar, and some food grade diatomaceous earth.
At 27 days, we saw no evidence the radishes were going to form. The leaves were dark green, healthy and bushy, but the few bigger ones we pulled had skinny, spindly roots with no radish to speak of whatsoever. Then, as if by magic, little bulbs were peeking out, as if to say, "I'm here, pull me up!" And we did! What a thrill, what a harvest, though a few of them fought back, the roots had gone so deep.
I had never tasted white icicle radishes. I am a huge fan of the typical red radish you find in the grocery store and, of course, the daikon we use in kimchi. White icicle radish is mild, sweet, and delicious on its own, but I wanted to preserve them since we had so many. I pickled a jarful, leaves and all, with a garlic scape from our garden added in for flavor. I let it marinate in apple cider vinegar and water overnight in the fridge, and the texture was better than any pickled cucumber.
After sharing some with friends, the remainder of our freshly harvested radishes were roasted to perfection in the oven. I was a little sceptical, but lo and behold, they worked their magic again. The result was reminiscent of those whole roasted brussel sprout stalks we used to make back in the day.
We grew our radishes with carrots. The radishes protected the baby carrots, shaded and shielded them. And now that the radishes are pulled up, the carrots are happy and well on their way. I love companion planting!