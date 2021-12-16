Winter snow is beautiful as it covers the earth. Taking a walk in it can be invigorating and exciting, especially if you capture snowflakes and actually look at them. If you're lucky, you may see a perfect six-sided specimen called a snow crystal. We actually see a lot of them here in Waterville.
Falling snow reminds me to not waste such a beautiful resource. I like to pile the snow around my trees and on top of overwintering bulbs. The Waterville plateau is actually a desert and a precious resource like water, even frozen water, should be used.
When you clear your walkways and snow accumulations around your yard, remember that all that snowmelt in spring is an opportunity to water those trees, especially the giant ones that Waterville is known for.
With our recent mini heatwave, a lot of the bulbs started sprouting. I'm not sure what will happen to them now that we've hit the hard freeze. I've seen amazing things happen in spring, so they might just take a long winter's nap and continue on growing in spring.
One thing everyone should be doing is ordering their seeds. I remember last year I waited too long and I was unable to get some of the seeds I really wanted. I have grand plans for next spring. I always do! I would love to have sunflowers in the backyard. I love sunflower seeds and they are supposed to be pet friendly. We have lemon balm and peppermint growing back there already. I'm waiting for the peppermint to do what everyone says it will do; it apparently is weed-like and will take over.
I would like to plant protein crops like edamame, beans, and peas, as well as a lot of the vegetables we usually buy in the store, like fennel, carrots, and celery.
It's good to dream big. And with all this cold, wintery weather, and glistening snow and frost, it's a wonderful time to snuggle up in bed and dream, with visions of perfectly plump and luscious gardens soon to come in spring.
