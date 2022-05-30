Monday's Memorial Day celebration at the Waterville Cemetery was a well-planned and inspiring event, with many individuals, groups, and businesses involved in the preparation.
The cemetery was bedecked with flowers and flags, both large and small. The larger flags, waving magnificently in the breeze, lined the eastern and southern borders of the Waterville Cemetery. A large number of smaller flags were carefully placed on the graves, honoring every veteran.
Chairs were placed at the top of the hill for seating, with many groups of friends and families standing around the stage and cemetery as well to join in.
Jim Bone served as master of ceremonies, opening the event, introducing speakers, and closing the day's celebration.
Hayden Slatton helped lead in the pledge of allegiance.
Garth Hinderer and Cyrus Githinji lead the group in prayer, with a complete benediction given by Pastor Githinji.
Tom Petersen and Ken Willms sang and played guitar.
Randy Firoved and crew, along with Danielle Slatton and Byron Herrick, completed the raising of the flag, rifle salute, and taps.
A very poignant and touching part of the program was the presentation of the MIA table given by Ken Borders and narrated by Jim Bone.
Here is an excerpt of the POW/MIA Hat Table Ceremony:
“The meaning of the items on this special table. The table is round — to show our everlasting concern for our missing men. The tablecloth is white — symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to duty. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing, and the(ir) loved ones and friends of these Americans who keep the faith, awaiting answers.
"The vase is tied with a yellow ribbon, symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. A slice of lemon on the bread plate is to remind us of the bitter fate of those captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers. The glass is inverted — to symbolize their inability to share this day's toast.”
Guest speaker Bob Gallaher brought to everyone's attention the sad and sobering statistics of those still MIA. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports the numbers of missing soldiers from conflicts as:
- 73,515 from World War II (an approximate number, due to limited or conflicting data)
- 7,841 from the Korean War
- 1,626 from Vietnam
- 126 from the Cold War
- 6 from conflicts since 1991
The celebration was important to the community of Waterville and Douglas County, with attendance close to 100 persons. Much thanks was given to all those (over 25 listed) who arranged the Memorial Day celebration.