Wells Dam (copy)
Buy Now

Wells Dam and its reservoir. 

Hilarious! Yeah, in 1892, the Big Bend Empire Press published an article about the sanitary properties of electricity. It was clean and powerful. With the ability to light a single 25-watt light bulb, your home could be electrified for a $2 installation fee and $1 per month.

Electricity set its toe pick and stood ready to rule the earth. In 1893, 15 bucks a year got you a single, unshaded bulb hanging in the center of the room from a cord. As for light, it produced about the same amount of light as two oil lamps, but it was sanitary.

Wells Dam

Workers construct Wells Dam in 1957. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?