Hilarious! Yeah, in 1892, the Big Bend Empire Press published an article about the sanitary properties of electricity. It was clean and powerful. With the ability to light a single 25-watt light bulb, your home could be electrified for a $2 installation fee and $1 per month.
Electricity set its toe pick and stood ready to rule the earth. In 1893, 15 bucks a year got you a single, unshaded bulb hanging in the center of the room from a cord. As for light, it produced about the same amount of light as two oil lamps, but it was sanitary.
As the newest high-tech thing out there, everyone had to have one. So, by 1936, the Washington State Grange pushed hard enough for the electrification of Washington that Douglas County voted to establish our public utilities district. Before 1950, the PUD acquired electrical facilities in the north and south ends of Douglas County and in 1957, the PUD filed an application to complete the Wells Dam Hydroelectric Project.
The moves made by the Douglas County PUD came as a visionary and heroic effort. The electrification of a town is a feat. But the electrification of 1,849 square miles of wide-open space is a monstrous size project. Rhode Island is 304 square miles smaller, but has vast resources compared to those of a rural high plain desert with fewer than 50,000 people.
Like all the great new things, the idea of building a dam needed, and still needs, tweaking. Perfection is a dream that comes through walking stairs that are broken and uneven. As technology advances, so does our awareness of environmental needs and of more efficient methods of achieving the same goals.
But picture this Mount Everest-sized feat — a rural county with huge, open spaces took a gutsy step toward producing its own electricity and selling quite a bit to others. It threw up a hydroelectric dam on the eighth-longest river in the United States.
Getting a project of this size up and running is a complex problem requiring things beyond my ability to describe or explain. The complexity of the operation alone boggles my mind. Add to this the massive turbines spinning under the guidance of a software-directed governor that controls the output according to water flow. So, somewhere around 2 million pounds of steel spin out the electricity we use in each of the 10 generation units in the dam.
But it’s not just about electricity. What else goes on in that dam? Well, the fish need to get from here to there, whether upstream or down. The fish ladders have areas to record fish passage to provide accurate information about fish migration. The Wells Dam Fish Hatchery also returns to the Columbia River tributary system thousands of juvenile fish every year.
The generation and sale of electricity to industry and regions outside Douglas County enriches us with parks and resources along the river. It provides protection and increased production of the native salmon. Maybe we should be most joyous about the way that spark of an idea back in our grandparents,’ and great-grandparents’ day gives us one of the least expensive electrical power rates in the United States.
And what about that hydrogen plant the PUD is building near Lincoln Rock State Park? What will it do for our future?
