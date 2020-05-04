WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Farmer’s Market will open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the west parking lot of Pybus Public Market.
About 15-20 vendors will sell produce, plant starts and takeout, following safety guidelines established by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Plans include spacing out vendor booths, providing handwashing stations, reducing contact between patrons and vendors, and limiting the number of people in the area at once.
Volunteers are needed to help implement the safety guidelines. If interested, email info@wenatcheefarmersmarket.com or call 663-8712.