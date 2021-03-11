Waterville residents and Douglas County employees had the chance to tour the William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit in the back of the Douglas County Courthouse on March 1.
The health care unit is part of Range Health, a non-profit academic health network founded by WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. The mission of Range Health is to bring health care to rural and underserved areas of the state.
The mobile health unit was purchased with an endowment given by Othello rancher William A. Crosetto, who had a passion for rural access to medical care, according to an Oct. 10, 2019 article printed in The Spokesman-Review.
The health unit includes two exam rooms and a patient intake, lavatory and blood draw area. The unit will be staffed by students and faculty members, who will take rotations on the unit. In this way, the unit will not only provide care but also give future doctors and medical practitioners experience in rural health care.
WSU Extension Chelan and Douglas County Director Margaret Viebrock helped to coordinate the visit and said that she was impressed with the unit.
Viebrock emphasized that the unit will avoid competing with small-town clinics, like the Waterville Clinic, but rather will provide care in communities that lack a clinic, such as Orondo.
“It’s a good avenue for people to get medical help,” Viebrock said.
One of those who came to tour the unit was Eileen Bone, a Waterville resident who is retired from the Army Nurse Corps.
Bone said that the unit was well set up, with two separate fully equipped exam rooms, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp.
“I was very impressed,” Bone said.
Bone said she thinks the unit will be very helpful for providing care in some of the outlying communities of North Central Washington. She also was excited that students will be involved in working on the unit.
“All of these young people getting started are going to experience rural medicine,” Bone said.
Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall also toured the unit.
“It was a very compact, yet complete operation. It should serve the rural communities of North Central Washington very well,” Duvall said.
Duvall said that he is grateful for William Crosetto’s donation, which made the unit possible.
He added he could see the unit being a valuable asset in a natural disaster or other emergencies in which a lot of people in a rural area need medical attention.
On a day-to-day basis, he said he believed it will be very helpful for elderly people and other rural residents who have a hard time traveling for care.
For more information about the Range Community Clinic, please see the website at rangecommunityclinic.org.