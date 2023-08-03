WATERVILLE — The Waterville swimming pool opened on June 26, beginning, for some local high schoolers, a summer spent sitting in the lifeguard towers much of the time.

And the lifeguards have some thoughts on their summer jobs.

Alex and Ava lifeguard
Buy Now

Ava Cummings, in the left tower, and Alex Sheridan, in the right tower, watch swimmers in the Waterville pool.
Lifeguard Ramsey
Buy Now

Lifeguard Jasmine Ramsey sits in a tower at the Waterville pool in July.
Outside of the Waterville pool
Buy Now

The Waterville pool on a sunny July day. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?