WATERVILLE — The Waterville swimming pool opened on June 26, beginning, for some local high schoolers, a summer spent sitting in the lifeguard towers much of the time.
And the lifeguards have some thoughts on their summer jobs.
“I didn’t really have a lot to do over the summer, and it sounded like it would be good work experience,” Alex Sheridan said. “And, also, I needed some money, because I am putting back together an old truck. It's a Chevy C-10, 1976. This summer, I am hoping to get it repainted and maybe put in a new windshield. It's got a big crack."
Others had practical reasons, as well, and thought the job would be a good fit.
Ava Cummings, head lifeguard, said she enjoys being with the kids and helping people.
“It gets kind of tiring,” Jasmine Ramsey, also a lifeguard, said. “You just sit there. I mean, you do, and I kind of like that part where you just sit there, but it's also kind of annoying and repetitive.”
Mya Deford and Sheridan work two jobs – as lifeguards, from 1:30 to 9 p.m. most days, and janitorial staff three days out of the week from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“It’s not that bad,” Deford said. “It’s money. And it helps me, like, support myself, so that’s what's really important to me. That’s why I applied for two.”
Lifeguards do not always enjoy enforcing rules at the pool but know it is necessary.
"I don't mind it," Maddy Schmidt, head lifeguard, said. "Sometimes I feel bossy and rude, but I know I need to enforce rules to be safe."
Deford wishes more kids “knew we actually have certifications. So many kids question me and say I don’t have any.”
Lifeguards attend a 28-hour training course where they learn CPR and first aid, according to the Red Cross.
“Training was long,” Sheridan said. “It was pretty interesting, but it was very long. It was like eight hours a day.”
“It’s a good group of kids,” Erica Stoddard, Waterville’s town deputy clerk and treasurer who oversees the pool, said. “They work really well together.”
The pool has weekday hours with an open swim from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., adult swim from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and night swim from 7:30 to 8:30. Open swim kids 5 and older can swim alone. Adult swim is for 18 and older. For night swim, kids 12 and older can go alone, or kids 12 and younger so long as an adult accompanies them. On the weekends, the pool has open swim from 1:30 p.m. until closing at 5:30 p.m.
This is Part 2 of meeting the Waterville lifeguards. Part 1 was published July 20, 2023.
