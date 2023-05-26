 Skip to main content
enterprise

WSU researchers present new WA 64 apple in Rock Island, Quincy

Dr. Katherine Evans from the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center talks to interested growers on May 24 about the new WA 64 apple variety at an orchard in Quincy owned by Stemilt Growers.

NCW — Attention fruit lovers: a new breed of apple is on the way. 

Researchers from Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center (TFREC) hosted a field day May 24 and invited growers to see and try their newest apple variety at the WSU-TFREC Sunrise Research Farm in Rock Island and at a Stemilt Growers orchard in Quincy.

Washington State University researcher Stefano Musacchi talks about the tree physiology of young WA 64 apple trees on May 24.
These WA 64 apple trees at the Sunrise Research Farm in Rock Island May 24 are about a year old.
WA 64 apple trees in rows at a Stemilt Growers orchard in Quincy May 24. The trees were planted in 2015 and are some of Washington State University's oldest. 
These WA 64 apples are on display for viewing on May 24. Guests had the opportunity to try the apple later in the day.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

