For a year now, I worked off and on with a project so far outside the normal range for North Central Washington that it might qualify for Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone.”
Yes, I did say a year.
I know what you are thinking. And, no, I do not have that slow disease that will get me smashed in an intersection before the day is out.
With great care, I finished mounting a rental agreement (indenture) for the pleasure of our museum guests.
Yeah, a rental agreement. But this agreement was written with iron gall ink on a sheepskin parchment in 1760.
Like numerous items in the Douglas County Museum, this historic document did not originate here, nor is Douglas County property represented. However, family members of a Douglas County resident carried it here because it was a precious part of their family heritage, and we work to treasure and preserve the heritage of our Douglas County residents.
To mount this agreement, I needed to flatten out 260 years of folds by misting the backside with a purified water solution containing 10% alcohol, and dry it pressed between heavy glass and acid free archival paper. To mount the parchment, I pressed it between a stiff acid-free matt board and glass. Anything other than friction has the potential to cause damage.
This indenture was completed on May 1, 1760, between a shopkeeper, Sabastian Graf, and a man named Tomas Worley. Graf rented a large lot to Worley. To uphold the agreement, Worley needed to build a home no smaller than 20-by-20 feet with a cemented brick or rock chimney within two years. On or before the first day of May each year, Worley needed to pay Graf $2 rent in good silver weighing 17 pennyweight and 12 grains. This lot was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
But here is where the plot thickens. Fifteen-year-old Sabastian Graf Jr. watched these proceedings while learning his father’s business. Later, he served as a first lieutenant in the Continental Army, became a charter member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, and a member of the United States Constitution Convention.
On the back side, this indenture publicly declared the agreement with large letters that read, “We the people.” Fifteen years later, when Sabastian Graf Jr. was 30, the Declaration of Independence used the same words written in the same way. Was “We the people” a standard opening line for an agreement? Or, were some of the same people involved in both documents?
