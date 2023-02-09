Investigation and discovery are amazing aspects of science. Each year new archeological, astronomical, geological, and oceanographic features are discovered. New technology-driven equipment and techniques are turning up amazing bits of information.
Way back there — some 42 years ago, in the stone age of technological advances — the first space shuttle mission Endeavor used Earth-observing synthetic-aperture radar to look over the crust of Earth. That radar examination discovered hidden riverbeds, ancient roads, and complete villages under 300 feet of Sahara Desert sand. Since then, technology has skyrocketed and we enjoy articles about amazing discoveries that rewrite previous guesswork by scientists — guess work we learned as though it was factual when it was really theory.
But sometimes, quite by accident, someone happens by something that other eyes have missed. Recently, we received one of those happy accidents in the Douglas County Museum collection. It looks like a broken chunk of granite. Like granite, it is a coarse-grained igneous rock. But this rock has a unique twist.
A rockhound hunting agates along the shore of Lake Superior read an article about using an ultraviolet flashlight to find fluorescent rocks. He found one such flashlight on eBay and went out along the lake shore at 4 a.m. When he found two small rocks the size of a dime, he was hooked and started searching the shores in the Luce and Chippewa counties of the Michigan Upper Peninsula. This experience moved Erik Rintamaki to buy a better UV flashlight and he started selling his fluorescent rocks as Yooperlites in 2017.
That word might twist your mind and tongue a little. The genetic makeup of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is primarily Scandinavian. So, in the colloquial language of that isolated piece
of the United States, upper became Yooper. And the Yoopers up there called this rock a Yooperlite because it lights up and is from the Yooper Peninsula.
This rock contains fluorescent syenite that has been identified by geologists as sodalite. In this case, the sodalite is a bright yellow-orange color. When you look at the rock in natural or incandescent lighting, it just looks like an ordinary rock that you might kick down the path and out of your way. But when the ultraviolet light floods it, the Yooperlite is wearing bright yellow polka dots.
Prior to 2017, sodalite was not reported in Michigan. The syenite discovery by the excellent rockhound Rintamaki is a first. And this guy who was kicking down cobblestones gave this delightful discovery to the world of geology.
This past fall, a couple from the Yooper Peninsula visited our museum. They were enthralled with our fluorescent display, but disappointed that we did not have, nor had ever heard of a Yooperlite. They gave us some excellent Yooperlite examples and a high-quality ultraviolet flashlight.
The Douglas County Museum fluorescent display is the collection of the former Waterville resident William Schluenz. I like to think that if alive today, Schluenz would read about the Yooperlites in the news and soon be found in the Yooper Peninsula. With his ultraviolet flashlight in hand, he could soon add this to his worldwide collection.
