Investigation and discovery are amazing aspects of science. Each year new archeological, astronomical, geological, and oceanographic features are discovered. New technology-driven equipment and techniques are turning up amazing bits of information.

Way back there — some 42 years ago, in the stone age of technological advances — the first space shuttle mission Endeavor used Earth-observing synthetic-aperture radar to look over the crust of Earth. That radar examination discovered hidden riverbeds, ancient roads, and complete villages under 300 feet of Sahara Desert sand. Since then, technology has skyrocketed and we enjoy articles about amazing discoveries that rewrite previous guesswork by scientists — guess work we learned as though it was factual when it was really theory.