With our region’s movement to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery plan, Waterville Youth Sports has announced youth in our area will have the opportunity to return to sports. Plans are underway to give boys and girls age five through the seventh grade the opportunity to participate in the Eastmont Youth Baseball league.
Josh Barnes, with Waterville Youth Sports, said the tentative plan will mirror the EYB schedule, with practices beginning around the week of March 22 and games tentatively scheduled to begin April 10. The season will run through the week of May 24.
According to Barnes, the hope is to field a t-ball team for children ages 4-6, a Rookies team for 7-8- year-old kids, a Minors team for 9-10-year-olds, and a Majors team for children from age 11 through 7th grade. According to Barnes, the Majors division usually caps the age limit at 12. However, he has contacted the league about our area’s lack of baseball availability for children older than 12 but not yet in eighth grade, which is the grade level they can play high school baseball. The league agreed to accept the older children. Barnes stated, “EYB said they are all about kids being able to play baseball.”
Some of the details are still being worked out, such as which teams will need volunteer coaches and whether the league will be able to allow fans at games, due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. But Barnes does see having a season, even if there are modifications, as a positive step for helping kids return towards a normal life where they can be active and get to interact with groups of peers in a larger setting. He said anybody interested should not register on the EYB website. Instead, Waterville Youth Sports will be sending out an information sheet through the schools shortly with information on how and when to register.