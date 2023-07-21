WATERVILLE — Found! Black & White Bunny!

Gabe Graham, 8, spread the good news across Waterville with a hand-drawn poster. Gabe made 10 copies, he said. The posters hang in the Town Hall, Waterville Family Foods, post office and Waterville Public Library.

Gabe Graham's poster
One of Gabe Graham's posters hangs in Waterville Family Foods.
Bunny eyeing some kittens
The bunny in the repurposed guinea pig cage, eyes some kittens. 


