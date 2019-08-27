Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--EPHRATA -- The oval at Ephrata Raceway Park has sat dormant for about three years.
However, that could change as soon as next year.
A local business owner, Jason Nelson of Superior Racing Products, is in the process of gathering investors to make an offer to buy the defunct track from co-owners Rita and Mike Witte.
"There's immense public interest in it right now," Nelson said.
The park's last event was in September 2016; the decline in driver participation and fan attendance was cited as the reason for closure. So, race fans might have felt a little surprised when the "Ephrata Raceway PARK" Facebook page returned to activity last Friday.
Nelson was given in the account information and used the social media engagement as a litmus test. Responses to the newly active page have been overwhelmingly positive.
Shade Tree Customs, another Moses Lake business, announced its sponsorship over the weekend. The post detailed registration information, circle track classes, a one-eighth mile drag strip, in addition to more potential upgrades to the venue and track.
Nelson also wanted the park to return to a four-day race schedule, from Thursday through Sunday.
Nelson said he plans to form a corporation with his investment team and hopes to complete the deal within the next 30 days.