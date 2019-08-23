Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--EPHRATA -- The Ephrata City Council wants more information on a proposed county-wide sales tax increase for law and justice before council members can endorse the measure.
"This is heavily centered around the jail, but it doesn't really address it," said council member Matt Moore during a regular meeting Wednesday evening. "I need a lot more clarification. Where is the money going, and if not to the jail, why?"
The council is considering a resolution in support of a proposed three-tenths of 1 percent sales tax increase that is being pushed by Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones. The measure, which will be on the November ballot, is expected to raise around $6 million per year for law enforcement, with around $3.6 million going to Grant County and the rest split among the county's 14 cities.
In a presentation given to city councils to elicit their support, Jones says the county will spend the money on additional deputies and jailers, as well as staff for the county prosecutor, public defender, clerk and court.
The sheriff, who was not at Wednesday's council meeting, has also focused on the inadequacies of Grant County's three-decade old jail. Built in 1986 to hold 85 inmates, it was expanded in 1997 to hold 198 inmates. Jones hopes to use a portion of the sales tax revenues to pay for a new, roughly 350-bed jail.
However, council members were concerned at the lack of specific details in the proposal, and are not sure the sales tax increase will be enough to do anything about the jail.
"He's floating a tax increase to build a jail, but the proper way is to float a bond," said council member Valli Millard. "It will be $40 million to $60 million for a jail. Is this going to be enough revenue?"
Millard was also concerned that the sheriff would come back "a year later" and ask county voters to approve a construction bond to build the jail.
"We need that bond front and center, how to fund it, and what's the cost," Millard said. "Do they have any idea what they are doing?"
Millard also wanted to know whether the county was looking at expanding its current jail behind the county courthouse near downtown or is looking to build on property it owns on the Port of Ephrata.
"It's a huge effect for us regardless," she said.
City Administrator Wes Crago said he would pass the questions along to Jones, who is scheduled to make a presentation about the proposed sales tax increase to the Ephrata City Council at a public hearing on Sept. 18.
Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.