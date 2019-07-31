July 31-- Jul. 31--Putting up seven goose eggs was Tuesday's bright spot for Pippins pitching.
There might have been another zero had it not been for back-to-back errors in the sixth inning, and that proved to be Yakima Valley's downfall in a nonleague contest with the Highline Bears.
Pouncing for five unearned runs in the decisive sixth frame, Highline survived the otherwise stout pitching it faced and earned a 6-1 victory at Yakima County Stadium.
Selah graduate Dylan Bishop was the victim of those unearned runs as he worked 52/3 innings and dueled Highline starter Michael Jarvis to a scoreless draw through five innings.
Tyler Dean was 2 for 4 for Yakima Valley with an RBI double in the eighth.
