July 31-- Jul. 31--Putting up seven goose eggs was Tuesday's bright spot for Pippins pitching.

There might have been another zero had it not been for back-to-back errors in the sixth inning, and that proved to be Yakima Valley's downfall in a nonleague contest with the Highline Bears.

Pouncing for five unearned runs in the decisive sixth frame, Highline survived the otherwise stout pitching it faced and earned a 6-1 victory at Yakima County Stadium.

Selah graduate Dylan Bishop was the victim of those unearned runs as he worked 52/3 innings and dueled Highline starter Michael Jarvis to a scoreless draw through five innings.

Tyler Dean was 2 for 4 for Yakima Valley with an RBI double in the eighth.

