Eugene Herbert Gatewood
Wenatchee, WA
E. H. "Herb" Gatewood, Sr., 95 years old, died on July 2, 2019, at Kadie Glen Assisted Living. Herb was born September 29, 1924, at home, on the homestead in Pine Creek, Tonasket, WA, to William G. and Ida V. (Oakes) Gatewood. His brother, George Lee "Bud" Gatewood was born two years later. After attending Wenatchee Grade Schools, he spent his high school years at Cashmere High School, Cashmere, WA. September 10, 1942, Herb married T. June Soule from Wenatchee. 1944 brought the birth of their first child, E. H. "Butch" Gatewood, Jr, followed by Carol Anne Gatewood, in 1946.
Herb was drafted into the Army in 1944, and quickly became a staff sergeant. He trained troops heading overseas and the one recruit he always talked about was Red Skelton. Red was funny in real life, as well as on TV. After WWII, he became a truck driver for Pacific Fruit and Produce, delivering food products to stores in North Central Washington, from 1946-1961. He delivered to Winthrop, WA, during the 1948 flood, and was stuck for a few days because most of the bridges were no longer there. As his second job, Herb was an apple orchardist from 1951-1958, at the same time he drove truck. He resigned from Pacific Fruit in 1961, and the family moved to Winthrop, WA, after buying the Evergreen Grocery Store, which Herb sold in 1963. He then bought Shafer's Hardware, in 1965, with daughter and son-in-law, John Lester. The name of the store was changed to H&J Hardware. John and he sold the store in 1976, after the North Cascade Highway was opened in 1972. They were one of the original store owners when all the businesses in town changed the store fronts to the Western Motif. While in Winthrop, Herb and June volunteered for every activity that benefitted the town, such as helping build the Red Barn, starting the Antique Auto Rally, Chamber, town Sheriff, and honor guard for American Legion Post #120 during parades and memorials.
In 1993, Herb and June moved back to the Wenatchee area, after building a house. They sold the home they built in 2002, and moved into the Fontanelle Condos. From 1976, Herb spent his time motor homing, old car hunting, condo president, and antique hunting. Their favorite place to visit was with all the relatives in the Tonasket area.
Herb is survived by June, his wife of 76 years, at Kadie Glen, East Wenatchee, WA; his daughter, Carol Anne (John) Lester of Okanogan, WA; five surviving grandchildren: Kory (Sherry) Lester of Winthrop, WA, Heidi (Ron) Sprugasci of East Wenatchee, WA, Jerry Gatewood of Bellevue, WA, Shane McClellan of Chelan, WA, and Candy (Kevin) West of Chelan, WA; 11 great grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bud Gatewood; his son, Butch Gatewood; and his first-born grandson, Kjell Lester.
Special thanks are given to the wonderful care by Hospice, and Kadie Glen, for caring for the "staff sergeant" in his final year.
Herb's Memorial Service will be an informal get-together of family and friends. It is handled by Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019. Refreshments will be served for everyone who wants to be with the family.