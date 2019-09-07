Eva Longoria and William H. Macy are going to bat for Longoria's co-star and Macy's wife.
The former "Desperate Housewives" actress, 44, and the 69-year-old "Shameless" star wrote letters urging U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to spare Macy's wife Felicity Huffman from prosecutors' recommended one month in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to CNN Friday.
Instead, the "remorseful _ indeed, deeply ashamed" Huffman, 56, and her supporters are requesting a year's probation, a $20,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, as per a new filing from her attorney.
According to Longoria's letter, obtained by People, Huffman "was the first one to take me under her wing" and their only "Housewives" co-star to contribute to "numerous charities" Longoria supported that "were always for children of the Latino community."
She also recalled Huffman assisting in her contract negotiations as she "was the lowest paid actor on the show, by far."
One year, Longoria says, Huffman helped her stay positive when she became the show's only leading lady to not score a Golden Globe nomination.
"I also know these things may sound like first class problems or small insignificant moments," Longoria acknowledged. "But to a young, naive, Mexican girl who felt like I didn't belong, those gestures meant the world to me."
In his letter, Macy referenced the family's "devastation" after Huffman's arrest.
He said their 18-year-old daughter, Sophia, "still doesn't like to sleep alone and has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn," and that Huffman "rarely leaves the house."
After she was arrested, Macy says Huffman "found a wonderful family therapist and we've all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done ... but we are making progress," Us reports.
"Every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman," Macy concluded.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):COLLEGE-COMMENTARY