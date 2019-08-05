Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--All evacuation orders on the Left Hand Fire near Cliffdell were lifted Monday morning.
Residents should be aware that the wildfire is still burning and that conditions could change, but there is no immediate risk to life or property, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
The fire was started by lightning July 23. A final report Sunday said it was 92 percent contained and burned 3,406 acres, showing minimal internal smoldering and minimal smoke production. Full containment is expected Friday, according to the update.
Management of the fire transitioned from a Type 2 to a Type 3 local team Monday.
Closures remain in effect in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
A total of 380 people were assigned to the fire on Sunday. Firefighting efforts have cost an estimated $8 million to date.