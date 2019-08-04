Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--Evacuation orders in the area around the Left Hand Fire have been reduced to the lowest level, fire officials said Saturday.
Fire officials downgraded the evacuation order for homes near the Cliffdell-area fire from Level 2, meaning people should be prepared to leave, to Level 1, meaning they should be aware of the fire danger and have a plan to evacuate. Shortly after the fire began July 23, people in 26 homes were ordered to evacuate. That order was reduced to Level 2 by the end of July.
Firefighters are also winding down their operations as cooler weather in the mountains slows fire activity, said incident management team spokesman Nicholas DiGiacco.
The fire was at 85 percent containment Saturday, and nearly 600 firefighters are in the process of mopping up hot spots along fire lines, removing hose lines from around houses and repairing damage to the forest caused by firefighting operations.
Closures remain in effect in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, DiGiacco said.
The fire was sparked by lightning July 23 and has burned 3,406 acres. Firefighting efforts have cost an estimated $7.4 million to date.
