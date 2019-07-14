CHICAGO _ After his first game at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Coby White smiled when asked how he thought he played.
"I feel like I played solid," he said. "I made some good reads. Couldn't hit a 3 to save my life, but all that matters is we got the win."
White's 3-point marksmanship, or, more accurately, his lack thereof, carried over through the Bulls' remaining schedule, which concluded Saturday at 2-3 with an 85-73 loss to the Magic.
White averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes. He shot 34% overall and an unsightly 3-for-30 from the longer 3-point range than what he's accustomed to in college.
"I was shooting it the same as I was in college," White said last week in Las Vegas. "I just can't get anything to fall."
Assistant coach Nate Loenser, who coached the summer league team, agreed that White's form looked solid on his 3-point shooting, which was touted as a strength during predraft scouting reports.
"I think it's an adjustment," Loenser said last week in Las Vegas. "You can't get too caught up in it yet. His shot looks good for the most part. His shot selection, I know Coach (Jim) Boylen is watching film with him a lot. Obviously, he wants to do well. We want him to be aggressive. He's got a good-looking shot. He can knock down shots. I think that's just going to come with experience."
And, really, that's what summer league mostly is about _ getting experience, taking reps in the faster, more physical game that is the NBA. In this regard, both White and second-round pick Daniel Gafford excelled.
Zion Williamson played one half before the Pelicans shut down the No. 1 pick as a precautionary measure after he banged knees in a game eventually shortened by an earthquake. Point guards Ja Morant and Darius Garland, the second and fourth picks, didn't play at all as they recover from knee surgery.
White played all five games and plenty of minutes. Gafford, though not a high-profile pick, stuffed the box score with averages of 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Perhaps more importantly, he, too, played all five games and averaged 25 minutes.
"His energy was off the charts," Loenser said. "He impacted the game in so many ways."
Even second-year wing Chandler Hutchison was able to run up and down the court for the first time since fracturing the sesamoid bone in his right foot in late January. That Hutchison averaged 26.3 minutes while playing in four games _ skipping only one end of a back-to-back set _ is more important than his averages of 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.
White, Loenser and Boylen all admitted that White's decision-making, particularly in the half-court, needs to improve. But the Bulls are in solid position to bring the No. 7 pick along slowly.
They acquired Tomas Satoransky in free agency in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Wizards. They re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono. And, at least for now, Kris Dunn remains on the roster.
The plan is for White to play in the 24-minute range once the real games start.
"You never know what guys will do when they go from college to an environment like this," Loenser said. "The professional game is different. But the moment wasn't too big. They just looked comfortable. They were playing and competing, got lost in the game the right way."
Now White just needs to find his 3-point stroke.
