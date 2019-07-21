July 21-- Jul. 21--EVERETT -- The Everett AquaSox passed the first test in their three-step plan Saturday night.
Damon Casetta-Stubbs pitched 6 2/3 solid innings and Trent Tingelstad and Carter Bins hit two-run homers to lead Everett past the Spokane Indians 6-4 to open a key three-game Northwest League series at Funko Field.
Everett (18-18) needs to sweep Spokane (20-16) to claim the North Division first-half title. The Indians will qualify for postseason by winning either Sunday or Monday.
Casetta-Stubbs (3-0) allowed five hits and three earned runs, striking out four and walking one.
The AquaSox took the lead for good with a two-run fourth inning. Luis Joseph doubled home a run and scored on Billy Cooke's single for a 4-3 lead.
Bins' homer to left field in the sixth extended the edge to 6-3.
Spokane closed within 6-4 on David Garcia's RBI grounder in the eighth. The Indians stranded runners on the corners in the ninth.
Spokane built a 3-0 lead aided by solo homers by Kellen Strahm in the first and Jonah McReynolds in the second.
Tingelstad's homer to center in the third cut the Indians' lead to 3-2.
Spokane starter Ricky Vanasco (3-1) struck out eight in four innings, but he allowed five hits and four earned runs.
The teams have split four games this season.