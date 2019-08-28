Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--Evergreen Public Schools adopted a $634,770,323 budget for the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday, bringing to a close months of discussion over how to balance the district budget.
The district's board unanimously adopted a budget that includes a $385,274,032 general fund, which includes staff salary and benefits, and $210,562,237 in capital construction projects, the vast majority of which is funded by voter-approved school bonds.
The district's general fund expenses grew by about $16.5 million over last year, though the overall budget is about $21.8 million less than last year's due to declines in the district's projected capital expenses for the upcoming school year.
The budget reflects about $11 million in budget cuts to bring expenses in line with district revenue. Evergreen, like other districts in Clark County and across the state, faced a budget deficit this year in light of increasing labor costs, declining enrollment and changes to the state school funding formula.
"It was a challenging year, budget-wise, not just for Evergreen, but for everyone that works in a school district in the state of Washington," Superintendent Mike Merlino said.