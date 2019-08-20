August is one of the hottest months of the year and a signal that the end of summer is approaching and fall is right around the corner. Make sure your face survives beach days, evenings by the pool, outdoor festivals, or a night on the town with these tips and products.
_ Set your face up for success. Before you even pick up a brush or palette, Cassandra McClure, celebrity makeup artist and host of the "Clean Beauty" podcast recommends cleansing and exfoliating your face. "It's going to make your skin look brighter, tighter, get rid of fine lines and wrinkles ... so that your skin can grab onto the next step which is your serum and then moisturizer," McClure says, recommending Indie Lee's Coconut Citrus scrub ($40, Indielee.com).
Primer is also an important starting point for any summer makeup routine. In addition to making your foundation last throughout the day, a primer also ensures a smooth application, allowing for an even skin tone.
"Applying (primer) specifically to areas where you get particularly oily or sweaty like your T-zone and chin can go a long way in ensuring that your makeup stays fresh," says Adina Mahali, beauty expert and social media manager of Maple Holistics. She adds, "Make sure to invest in a primer that contains an SPF so that not only is your makeup protected, but your face is too."
"Another great product to use when it's hot is a toner," says Liz Jeneault, a beauty influencer and the vice president of marketing at Faveable. "We often expose ourselves to too much sun during the summer, which can leave our skin looking uneven and red. A toner doesn't just help even out the look of your skin, but also makes it easier to apply your foundation."
_ Leave the cream at home. Cream formulas will have you feeling less fresh and bright and more greasy once the summer heat hits. Instead, opt for gel, liquid, and powders when choosing products. Hollywood makeup artist Jessica deBen Polish recommends La Bella Donna's SPF 50 Mineral Powder Foundation ($50, labelladonna.com).
"La Bella Donna has no talc so it won't look dry like most powder formulas. I especially like this silky loose mineral for the delicate eyelids as a prep for eyeshadow," Polish says.
Is it waterproof? Encountering moisture is an inevitable part of going out during the summer, whether you're battling a bout of midday humidity, wiping away tears at a summer wedding or hitting the pool on a hot day. Consider waterproof makeup, especially eyeliner and mascara, to avoid streaks.
"A liquid or gel formula will last longer than a soft pencil because the wax in the pencil melts in the summer heat," de Polish says. McClure says waterproof products aren't necessary if you won't be in the water, but notes that C'est Moi's Fearless Eyeliner Pencil ($7.99, Target.com) is a user-friendly, smearproof option. McClure also suggests skipping mascara some days and opting for false lashes.
"Even the cleanest mascara (is) harsh on your lashes," McClure says, "It's great to give them a break, even one or two days a week if you can."
Invest in a good setting spray. There are various setting sprays for different skin types. During the summer, you want a setting spray that battles sweat and smearing.
"I absolutely love Mario Badescu's facial sprays ($7 for 4 ounces, $12 for 8 ounces, MarioBadescu.com)," Jenault says. "They're affordable and easy to find at various stores. My personal favorite is the facial spray with aloe, herbs, and rosewater. I spray it on my face throughout the day, whenever I feel I'm starting to sweat."
_ Be prepared to touch up and reapply. Even with all the preparation in the world, summer heat will inevitably lead to a smudge or two, so make sure you have what you need to touch up your face. Keep blotting papers or tissues as well to dab away excess shine or sweat.
"Having blotting papers and your favorite travel-sized makeup items in your purse is also great for any quick on-the-go touch-ups to make sure your makeup looks great throughout the day," says Natalie Plain, the founder, and CEO of Billion Dollar Brows.
Outside of makeup, there are a few other things that can keep you looking and feeling your best, no matter how intense the heat gets as summer winds to a close.
_ Go easy on your face when temperatures rise. "Less is more," Mahali says. "By packing on the makeup, you just create a sweaty layer that blocks your pores. Your skin needs to breathe to be healthy in the hot weather, so use loose powders and light finishes, to make sure your makeup lasts."
_ Keep your fragrance fresh, too. McClure's tip for making sure your perfume stays on? Spritz some on your brush before running it through your hair. "Your hair definitely holds onto fragrance a little bit more than your body might sometimes."
_ And remember to stay cool. "I also keep peppermint essential oil in my makeup kit. For really hot days, I apply a drop of this oil to the back of the neck for an instant feeling of cool. A cool towel on the neck and a mini fan work wonders too," Polish says.
