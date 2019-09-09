With fall arriving soon, you won't need to weed or mow your lawn quite as often. But don't neglect your lawn care just yet. In fact, the actions you take in the next several weeks play a big role in ensuring a healthy lawn for years to come. Here are five steps that will help keep your lawn in the best shape possible:
1. Continue mowing as long as new growth appears.
Raise your mower blade to a height of about three inches _ don't assume that mowing short will reduce time spent on lawn care. During fall, lawns focus more energy on root growth than blade growth. "Scalping" your lawn puts a lot of stress on the root system, making it harder for lawns to resist weeds and pests or survive the winter chill.
2. Control weeds.
You have several options for battling weeds, including pulling them out by hand and applying herbicides. Some people make their own weed-killer using vinegar and water.
For large infestations, consider using a broadleaf herbicide. It comes in selective and non-selective forms. Selective means the herbicide only attacks specific plants, such as dandelions or clover, while non-selective herbicides kill everything they touch. For weeds within the lawn, use a selective herbicide, otherwise you'll kill the grass.
If you'd rather not use an herbicide, you can always dig out weeds by hand. Just make sure you pull out the root system or they'll return the following spring.
3. Seed your lawn.
Cooler temperatures and warm soil conditions make late summer to early fall an optimal time to sow grass seed. Just don't wait until too late in the season, or the grass won't establish by the time temperatures drop.
To repair dead patches in the lawn, remove the dead grass down to the bare soil, use a rake to rough up the dirt so seeds will stick better, and then add grass seed.
Germination usually takes around 10 to 15 days. It's important to keep the soil moist but not drenched during this period. After it starts to grow, you should continue to water on a daily basis to encourage root growth and prevent drying out.
4. Create a compost pile.
If you don't already have a compost pile, now is an excellent time to start one. First, select a dry, shady or partly shady spot near a water source outside. You can use a bin or just designate an area of ground for your pile. Next, gather branches, leaves, twigs, wood chips, coffee filters _ the "brown stuff" _ and spread a layer several inches deep. Then add the "green stuff" _ fruit and vegetable scraps, grass clippings, and coffee grounds. Water the layers so they're damp, then rotate the pile every few weeks. In a few months, you'll have crumbly, dark brown compost to fertilize your garden.
5. Mulch vital areas.
Mulch feels like a spring job, but you can help your yard by doing it in fall. Mulch insulates soil and plant roots to help your garden survive the cold weather. It also helps prevent erosion. Lay mulch when the temperature is dropping rather than going up for an easier project. Plus, you'll get ahead on your spring tasks.
