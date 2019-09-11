'MONOS'
Rated R for violence, language, some sexual content and drug use.
What it's about: A Colombian fable about war, humanity and the earth, set against the story of a small group of paramilitary teens keeping an American engineer hostage.
The kid attractor factor: Not much kid appeal for this challenging foreign language film.
Good Lessons/Bad Lessons: You never know what savagery lies within.
Violence: Some realistic violence: shooting, strangling, fighting, etc.
Language: Some swearing (In Spanish with subtitles)
Sexuality: Some kissing between teens and reference to sex.
Drugs: Teen drinking and hallucinatory mushrooms taken by teens.
Parents advisory: This fascinating film is a story about the depths of humanity. Though there is some mature content, it's OK for teens who might be interested.
'THE GOLDFINCH'
Rated R for drug use and language.
What it's about: An adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize winning novel about a young boy, a bombing, and a painting.
The kid attractor factor: This adult drama doesn't hold much appeal for kids.
Good Lessons/Bad Lessons: Tell the truth whenever you can.
Violence: A bombing, some domestic violence, shootings, etc.
Language: Some swearing
Sexuality: Kissing
Drugs: Prescription and recreational drug abuse (cocaine). Teens drinking and abusing drugs, both pills and hallucinogens.
Parents advisory: This film has some adult elements but nothing too extreme for a mature older child or teen.
