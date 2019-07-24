'ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD'
Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references.
What it's about: In 1969 Hollywood, Rick Dalton, a washed up Western TV star, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth, cross paths with their new neighbors, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski.
The kid attractor factor: This is for big kids only, especially Quentin Tarantino fans and completists.
Good lessons/bad lessons: First and foremost: Beware of hippies.
Violence: There are a few bloody fistfights before the film's extreme denouement, a wild, bloody massacre that does not go the way you might expect. Stabbings, bludgeonings and burnings abound.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sexuality: Some references.
Drugs: Marijuana and acid consumption.
Parents advisory: Like most Tarantino films, this one is far too graphically violent for kids. Adults only.
