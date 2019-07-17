THE LION KING
Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.
What it's about: This remake of the beloved 1994 cartoon about young Simba losing his father and accepting his mantle as King of the Jungle has been updated with photorealistic computer-generated animals.
The kid attractor factor: Adults who loved the original cartoon and kids interested in the high-tech visuals and story will be drawn to the film (and don't forget the draw of Beyonce).
Good lessons/bad lessons: Accept your responsibility and step up to the plate. The Hakuna Matata lifestyle is tempting but the easy way out.
Violence: Some scenes of extreme animal violence and fighting. A brutal water buffalo stampede, a fiery lion battle, scary hyenas, etc.
Language: None
Sexuality: None, aside from the Simba/Nala flirtation
Drugs: None
Parents advisory: While parents may want to bring all kids to experience "The Lion King," the realistic look makes for some truly scary and harrowing moments. Smaller kids will be too scared, and some older kids might even have difficulty with the intense emotional themes of grief and loss. Consider the choice carefully for younger kids.
