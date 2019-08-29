'DON'T LET GO'
Rated R for violence, bloody images and language.
What it's about: A detective receives a call from his murdered niece and begins a time-traveling investigation to try and save her.
The kid attractor factor: Not much, this is a dark murder-mystery.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Always pay attention to the details in your loved ones' lives. Don't always trust authority.
Violence: Some grisly, gory and bloody images, as well as a terrifying shooting murder scene.
Language: Some swearing.
Sexuality: None.
Drugs: Reference to drug dealing and some images of drugs.
Parents advisory: Very violent _ inappropriate for kids, OK for mature teens only.
