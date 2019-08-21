'READY OR NOT'
Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief drug use.
What it's about: A newlywed is hunted by her in-laws during a deranged wedding night ritual.
The kid attractor factor: Teens will be drawn to the horror genre and comedic tone.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Don't underestimate this not-so-blushing bride.
Violence: Extreme violence and murder, gory scenes of killings that are played for laughs, stabbings, shootings, car wrecks, head explosions.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sexuality: Frank references to sex.
Drugs: Onscreen cocaine use and reference to drug use.
Parents advisory: This is too violent, sweary and snarky for kids. Mature teens only.
'ANGEL HAS FALLEN'
Rated R for violence and language throughout.
What it's about: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning finds himself in the worst predicament yet: framed for an attempt to assassinate the president and on the run from his own government.
The kid attractor factor: Teens may be drawn to the action genre and familiarity with the Banning character.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Trust no one, and take care of yourself. Be honest.
Violence: A lot of extreme violence _ explosions, shootings, stabbings, fighting, etc. Shootouts in office buildings, grenades, etc.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sexuality: None. Some marital romance.
Drugs: None.
Parents advisory: Very violent drama _ for teens only.
